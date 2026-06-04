Raúl in the Heart

Raúl Castro Ruz, born on June 3, 1931, in the town of Birán, Holguín, is one of the symbols of the Revolution and the most Fidelista of all Cubans, an example for past and present generations.

In his capacity as Commander and Head of the Second Front of the Rebel Army, he stood out during the national liberation war against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista in the Sierra Maestra, accompanied by little weaponry and much bravery.

Although the opportunity to establish a relationship as troop comrades never arose, Reymundo Vinajeras Zamora loves the leader as one loves a friend and does not lose hope of meeting him personally.

«It hurts me, and I keep the faith. As old as I am, I long for the day to shake his hand. I hope it will be so,» comments the former guerrilla and kitchen assistant of the Army.

Vinajeras states that the fraternal bond between Fidel and Raúl was an essential factor in the unity of the troops and faith in victory.

«Raúl was, and is, very intelligent and loyal to Fidel and the Revolution, to just causes. That simplicity that characterized him made him seem more a person and less a leader. If he had a cigar, we all smoked. If Raúl ate a plantain, everyone had to eat from that plantain. He was fair,» he recalls nostalgically.

He is also a beacon and guide for the youth. Flavia de los Ángeles Contreras, a Journalism student at the University of Matanzas, reinforces this conviction.

«Raúl is, without a doubt, a role model for every young revolutionary Cuban, and I believe you better understand his firmness, courage, and ability to respond to any situation when you wear the olive green uniform like him,» expressed the young woman.

For the also correspondent of the Cuban News Agency in the province, the discipline and drive of the Cuban leader inspire her studies and professional life.

«Having had the fortune of belonging to the Revolutionary Armed Forces years ago, I was able to verify his premise when I confirmed that being an officer in this organization, more than a way of life, is its very meaning,» she added.

General of the Army Raúl Castro Ruz, of invaluable leadership capacity and always available for the defense and sovereignty of Cuba, constitutes a paradigm in the history of the Revolution and its men.

Photo: Taken from Juventud Rebelde