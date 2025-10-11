Rice planting resumes in Matanzas with local funding.

Currently, work is underway on a caballería of land, where three hectares have already been planted. According to forecasts, the first harvest will be obtained within three or four months, marking the return of an agricultural tradition in the area.



In the municipality of Matanzas, producers from the Juan A. Morales Credit and Services Cooperative reactivated rice planting in mangrove areas that had remained unproductive for years, thanks to a local development project financed with three million pesos by the bank.

Alberto Diosdado Verá Montero, president of the cooperative, explained that four producers are promoting the initiative with the goal of recovering traditional farming areas and reducing the import costs of a staple food that is highly valued on the international market. Currently, work is underway on a caballería of land, where three hectares have already been planted.

According to forecasts, the first harvest will be obtained within three or four months, which will mark the return of an agricultural tradition in the area.

Alberto Diosdado Verá also specified that the cooperative has five rice-growing areas and is planning a scientific and exchange forum between agriculturalists and Chinese specialists to strengthen cultivation techniques and production yields.

A total of six producers are currently involved in the planting, consolidating the local effort to recover fertile lands and contribute to the region’s food sovereignty.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.