Varadero’s ancient hotel celebrates 95 years.

The Kawama Hotel, the ancient hotel in the Varadero resort, celebrated its 95th anniversary with a youthful, innovative spirit that seems to defy time, despite a time when tourism is a complicated endeavor.

The revelry was attended by some of the most loyal guests of this hotel, which accumulates history, unique and memorable memories, and represents the authenticity of Cuba, Luis Martínez de Armas, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the western province of Matanzas, posted on his Facebook profile.

Among those who chose not to miss the party were members of the Club Amigos Fieles (Loyal Friends Club), around 1,500 foreigners attracted by accommodations where they find essential attributes to enjoy the leisure experience offered there again and again. They are vacationers seduced by the simple amenities of the hotel, located near the Paso Malo Channel, with the aim of delighting travelers, especially seniors.

The emotional relationship between guests and this hotel is determined by the professionalism and warmth of the service providers. It’s no coincidence that the management of the Kawama Club celebrates the dedication and loyalty of our valued employees, they expressed on social media.