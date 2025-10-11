Varadero’s ancient hotel celebrates 95 years.
The Kawama Hotel, the ancient hotel in the Varadero resort, celebrated its 95th anniversary with a youthful, innovative spirit that seems to defy time, despite a time when tourism is a complicated endeavor.
The Kawama Hotel, the ancient hotel in the Varadero resort, celebrated its 95th anniversary with a youthful, innovative spirit that seems to defy time, despite a time when tourism is a complicated exercise.
The revelry was attended by some of the most loyal guests of this hotel, which accumulates history, unique and memorable memories, and represents the authenticity of Cuba, Luis Martínez de Armas, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the western province of Matanzas, posted on his Facebook profile.
Among those who chose not to miss the party were members of the Club Amigos Fieles (Loyal Friends Club), around 1,500 foreigners attracted by accommodations where they find essential attributes to enjoy the leisure experience offered there again and again. They are vacationers seduced by the simple amenities of the hotel, located near the Paso Malo Channel, with the aim of delighting travelers, especially seniors.
The emotional relationship between guests and this hotel is determined by the professionalism and warmth of the service providers. It’s no coincidence that the management of the Kawama Club celebrates the dedication and loyalty of our valued employees, they expressed on social media.
On this 95th anniversary, we pay tribute to those who have been with us for more than 20, 25, and 30 years. Their commitment and effort have been fundamental to our growth and success. Thank you for being part of our family, according to this establishment’s Facebook account.
That’s why we pay tribute to Adolfo Espinosa, one of those who began his culinary career at this iconic hotel, a man who brought prestige to Cuban cuisine beyond its borders and who deserved the title of Illustrious Son of the City of Cárdenas.
With renovations in several of its areas over the past nine and a half decades, the Kawama is one of the diverse offerings at the Gran Caribe hotel chain, each with its own charm and capable of satisfying tastes, depending on what visitors are looking for, said Ismary Hernández, representative of this business group in Varadero.
Gran Caribe is precisely the ancient hotel in operation in two important destinations: Havana and Varadero. However, the Kawama is older than the Inglaterra Hotel in the capital, which will turn 150 on December 23rd.
Among the most notable events linked to it is the visit made in June 1960 by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, accompanied by French novelist Jean Paul Sartre, during which he discovered that the hotel’s workers had not been paid since February.
Four months later, the hotel was nationalized. Photo: October 7, 1930, marks the date this hotel, the longest-serving hotel in Varadero, began operations.
Photo: Facebook page of the hotel.
Written by Eva Luna Acosta.