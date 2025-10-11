Pedro Betancourt University Graduates New Education and Agronomy Professionals.

The María Villar Buceta Cultural Center in Pedro Betancourt served as the setting for the graduation ceremony for the 2024–2025 academic year of the municipal university branch. This event brought together teachers, students, and families to celebrate the end of a formative period marked by effort, vocation, and pedagogical commitment.

According to Julián Rogelio Álvarez López, a regional historian and professor at the aforementioned school, 21 new professionals graduated from the Preschool and Primary Education and Agricultural Engineering programs. They received institutional recognition for their academic performance and for having met the program requirements in their respective specialties.

Álvarez López highlighted as one of the most significant moments the speech by Yilian Sablón Cárdenas, the most accomplished student of the class and a graduate of the Bachelor’s Degree in Primary Education, who read the oath to the graduates. In her remarks, she reaffirmed the collective interest in facing professional challenges with sensitivity, discipline, and a transformative vocation, in defense of education and community well-being.

To conclude the event, Magaly Reyes Roldán, director of the Municipal University Branch, highlighted the institution’s sustained pedagogical work in training current and future generations and underscored the center’s potential as a source of professionals committed to the revolutionary work and the socioeconomic development of the town.

Photos: Yilian Sablón Cárdenas, the most accomplished graduate and a graduate of the Bachelor’s Degree in Primary Education in Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.