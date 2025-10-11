Jovellanos Strengthens Transportation to Boost Social and Economic Services.

The Jovellanos Municipal Transportation Department informed the Board of Directors that this month, six trucks and two buses will be added to the transportation system, with the goal of reinforcing existing routes and improving the provision of social services in the area.

The Jovellanos Municipal Transportation Department informed the Board of Directors that six buses and two buses will be added to the transportation system this month, with the aim of reinforcing existing routes and improving the provision of social services in the area.



The municipality currently has eight bus routes in operation, two of which are dedicated to transporting schoolchildren in the morning. In addition, a specific means of transportation will be assigned to the health sector to meet their mobility needs.

Jovellanos stands out for having 355 self-employed workers linked to transportation, making it the municipality with the largest number of such means. This contribution strengthens local economic and social development by facilitating mobility for both the state and private sectors.



However, problems persist that limit the system’s progress, including a reduced fuel supply and insufficient clearing of the railroad tracks, as well as the pavement of seven main access roads.



In other news, the use of QR codes for legal procedures at transportation offices has already been approved, representing a step toward modernizing and streamlining administrative services.

Written by Yannier Delgado Díaz.