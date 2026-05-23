Salary Fund in Budgeted Units Exceeds 18 thousand million Pesos in Cuba

A ONEI report reveals territorial gaps and the difference with the business sector, which accumulates a fund exceeding the budgeted sector by more than 6.5 billion pesos.

The National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI) of Cuba published, through its bulletin «Selected Indicators of the Business and Budgeted System» corresponding to March 2026, the breakdown by province of the salary fund allocated to budgeted units. Nationwide, this fund reached 18,153,334.5 Cuban pesos, a figure that reflects the territorial asymmetries in state payroll mass.

Havana leads the list with a fund of 3,464,418.4 pesos, far above the rest of the provinces. At the opposite extreme, the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud registers the smallest amount: barely 143,416.5 pesos. It is followed, also with low figures, by Mayabeque, Cienfuegos, and Artemisa.

In this national context, the province of Matanzas ranks eighth, with a budgeted salary fund of 1,015,771.2 pesos. This intermediate position places Matanzas below territories such as Guantánamo and above Pinar del Río, although far from the leadership of Havana and Santiago de Cuba and Granma, which complete the podium.

A relevant fact provided by the ONEI report is the notable difference between the salary fund of the business sector and that of budgeted units. While companies accumulated 24,659,229.4 pesos, the budgeted sector stood at 18,153,334.5 pesos. The gap in favor of the business sector amounts to 6,505,894.9 Cuban pesos, evidencing a much greater weight of payroll mass in state business activity compared to public services financed by the budget.

These figures, updated through the first quarter of 2026, offer a snapshot of how salary expenditure is distributed within the Cuban state. For provinces like Matanzas, occupying a middle place in the table represents a challenge in terms of investment in human resources, while the extremes (Havana and Isla de la Juventud) reflect the traditional concentration of resources in the capital and the low relative weight of insular territories or those with lower population and economic density.