Sanitation and Beautification Promoted in Jovellanos (+photos)

Residents and municipal authorities of Jovellanos, driven by the «Mi Barrio por la Patria» (My Neighborhood for the Homeland) movement, are holding beautification and sanitation days in the territory’s people’s councils.

These actions respond to the national call to combat mosquito vectors, protecting the health of the population and improving the quality of life in each community.

The collective effort becomes a living example of citizen participation, where the unity of government and people is reflected in daily practice.

The initiative strengthens social discipline and shared responsibility in the face of the health and environmental challenges the municipality faces.

At the same time, these community tasks reaffirm the defense of patriotic and revolutionary values, demonstrating that from every street and every home, the necessary unity to sustain the work of the Revolution is built.

Solidarity and commitment become engines of social transformation.

With the active participation of everyone, Jovellanos reaffirms that the future of the Homeland is also built from the neighborhoods, where joint work between residents and authorities guarantees healthier, safer, and more dignified environments for families.