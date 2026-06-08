Yurisbel Gracial Stands Out in Mexican Baseball

Matanzas ballplayer Yurisbel Gracial, currently under contract with the Conspiradores de Querétaro in the Mexican Baseball League, is experiencing an excellent moment in Aztec baseball.

«Boeing 47,» as the stocky player is nicknamed, was selected as the right fielder on the Mexican league’s Team of the Week.

Gracial, who is in his third season in Mexico, is batting .327 in 38 games in the current contest, the result of 48 hits in 147 at-bats.

The Cuban National Series champion with the Matanzas Crocodiles boasts among his metrics eight doubles, one triple, twelve home runs, and forty RBIs.

At 40 years of age, Yurisbel Gracial continues to demonstrate his worth in foreign baseball and uphold the quality of Matanzas ballplayers.