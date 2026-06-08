Matanzas Fruits of Productive Chains (+photos)

Wherever there is evidence of a productive chain, it must be applauded, for the very meaning of betting on this alternative and, above all, for doing so in this extremely complex time for the country, victim of the economic, commercial, and financial war of the current United States administration against Cuba.

That is why it is well worth celebrating the alliance between a State entity and a non-state management form (FGNE), with an integrated approach to construction. With a strategy for diversification in the production of construction materials and their derivatives.

The news was posted on her Facebook profile by Governor Marieta Poey, after visiting the site where the initiative is taking shape.

Although Poey did not mention the names of these economic actors, she did detail that the portfolio of items includes the production of stone dust, granules and stone, and blocks.

«Furthermore, the installation of renewable energy sources is contemplated to guarantee productive progress and offer alternatives in the face of electricity supply disruptions,» the governor posted.

Poey noted that the fundamental principle is to start from local raw materials and generate sources of employment for the community, thanks to the FGNE, which will allow diversification with barbed wire, pearl mesh, nails, tiles, pulin, and blocks.

Photos: Taken from Marieta Poey’s Facebook profile.