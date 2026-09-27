Significant Decline in Tourism in Cuba

Tourism in Cuba experienced a drastic contraction during the first eight months of the year. According to data from the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI), the country received 889,000 travelers, representing a 49.5 percent drop compared to the same period of the previous year, equivalent to 907,000 fewer travelers.

Of this figure, 450,000 correspond to international visitors, 35.6 percent fewer than in 2025, which translates to 814,000 fewer visitors.

The collapse is concentrated in the main source markets. The most notable decrease occurred in travelers from Canada, with 398,000 fewer international visitors. Following in decline are the Russian Federation, with a reduction of 59,000; the Cuban Community Abroad, with 57,000 fewer; and the United States, with a reduction of 42,000 visitors compared to the same period of the previous year.

The year-on-year comparison shows the magnitude of the setback. While in August of last year the accumulated international visitors was 1,264,000, by August of the present year the figure was reduced to 450,000. In the breakdown by country, Canada registered the visit of only 128,000 vacationers; the Cuban Community Abroad, 103,000; and of Cubans residing in the United States, from 84,000 to 42,000.

Other markets such as Mexico, Russia, Argentina, Spain, Colombia, China, and Italy also registered significant drops: Mexico went from 39,000 to 22,000; Russia, from 81,000 to 22,000; Argentina, from 35,000 to 15,000; Spain, from 33,000 to 10,000; as well as Colombia, from 23,000 to 10,000; China, from 16,000 to 10,000; and Italy, from 22,000 to 9,000.

It is important to note that ONEI defines a traveler as any person who moves between two or more different countries, while international visitors are those who visit a country different from their usual residence for a period not exceeding one year, whose main reason is leisure, recreation, business, or another personal reason, excluding the exercise of remunerated activities.

The full report «Arrival of Travelers. International Visitors» corresponding to August 2026 is already available for public consultation.