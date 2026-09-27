Matanzas Actor Wins Prize at the Lloga

Alejandro García Valdés, from the dramatic group of Radio 26, earned the Male Acting Prize at the recently concluded 36th Antonio Lloga In Memoriam Young Radio Encounter and Workshop in Santiago de Cuba.

For the second time, the young actor participated in the event, in which he had obtained an honorable mention in that category in 2025. «Last year I obtained an honorable mention as an actor, and this time the acting prize after many challenges, much sacrifice, with the episode ‘Aquella tarde de abril’ (That Afternoon in April), from a very beautiful historical series that we all enjoyed, related to the July 26 Movement in the city of Matanzas.

«The character I play is Reynol García. What struck me most is that it is conceived more from the human side and the conflicts of the moment, not only delving into the hero’s profile but also into his personal relationships and everything that had to do with the assault on the Goicuría Barracks.»

See also: https://www.radio26.cu/noticias-de-matanzas/cultura/actor-matancero-merece-mencion-en-el-lloga/

A member of the Hermanos Saíz Association and also a member of the Teatro de Las Estaciones group, the actor, puppeteer, street artist, and clown rejoices in the recognition, while highlighting the transcendence of the contest that promotes and highlights the work of the country’s young creators.

«It was a pleasant surprise that I received after the awards ceremonies in Santiago de Cuba. Unfortunately, I could not travel to Santiago de Cuba due to transportation problems.

«This is an event that I believe is super important for Cuban radio today, for young radio professionals: young actors, announcers, scriptwriters, sound producers, directors, because it highlights and defends young work in radio, from specialties that are sometimes believed to be dead, despite the fact that we young people are still betting on it.»

See also: https://www.radio26.cu/noticias-de-matanzas/cultura/teatro-de-las-estaciones-y-sus-payasos-poeticos/

García Valdés, who has earned among others the Adolfo Llauradó Prize and a prize at the 14th International Theater Festival for Children and Youth of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, confesses that this achievement is not due only to his acting performance.

«I believe a great part of the merit of this prize is due to a team effort of the Dramatic Ensemble of Radio 26, directed by Bárbara Tápanes, a woman of radio who is always pushing us, interested in our always growing creatively.»

Eighty-three young people, representing 25 stations and two university radio bases, presented 72 works at the 36th edition of the Antonio Lloga In Memoriam Young Radio Encounter and Workshop, organized by the Hermanos Saíz Association in Santiago de Cuba on September 24 and 25.

Autor Jessica Mesa Duarte Periodista de la emisora Radio 26