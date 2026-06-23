Solemn Farewell Given in Jovellanos to Ernesto Ramos Hernández

As previously reported, the remains of comrade Ernesto Ramos Hernández arrived in his hometown. In compliance with his last will, family members, friends, coworkers, and the Jovellanos community in general gathered to offer him a well-deserved and respectful farewell.

Yesterday, the funeral procession took place, transferring his ashes to the municipal cemetery. The cortege, made up of local authorities, representatives of the workforce, and a significant popular representation, traveled through the streets in an atmosphere of deep reverence, gratitude, and respect.

This act became a manifestation of high civic and human symbolism, where the united people recognized the dedication, revolutionary ethics, and vocation for service that distinguished the career of this exceptional son of Jovellanos. Affectionately known as «Ernesto, the one from Hydrology,» his legacy remains as an everlasting example of dedication to collective well-being.

Comrade Ernesto Ramos Hernández died suddenly on June 11 while outside the national territory for family reasons. From a young age, he embraced the revolutionary process with firm vocation. As a faithful militant, he was elected delegate to the Organs of People’s Power during the years of the so-called «Matanzas experience.»

For years, he led the Water Resources Company in Jovellanos, an experience he also developed with equal dedication and professionalism in the capital municipality of Matanzas. Under his leadership, important solutions for water supply and water resource management were promoted, always with a focus on efficiency and social justice. His example, modesty, and vocation for service will remain engraved in the memory of a people to whom he never stopped offering his efforts.

In this way, the people of Jovellanos accompanied their beloved comrade to his final goodbye, reaffirming the commitment to honor his memory and perpetuate his exemplary career.