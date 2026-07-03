Solidarity and Heritage Defense at the Tertulia de la Matanceridad

The July Tertulia de la Matanceridad (Matanzas Gathering) sent a message of solidarity to the brother people of Bolívar and Chávez, victims of the relentless forces of Nature, as expressed by its host, Leo García Ramos, first vice president of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba in Matanzas.

Poet Cecilia Soto and professor Rita Martínez recalled the missions «Cultura Corazón Adentro» and «Barrio Adentro» in Venezuela and the friends who remained there, whose fate is still unknown.

«Cubans and Venezuelans have always felt very united,» Rita emphasized.

Fidel’s speech known as «Words to the Intellectuals» captured the attention of those present, and the participants in that event—Manolo García and Agustín Drake—were mentioned.

Historian Gladys Pérez referred to poet Rolando Escardó and his promotional work in the Zapata Swamp in 1960. He was a regular visitor to Carilda Oliver Labra’s home, seeking cohesion among writers. «She closed his eyes when he suffered the tragic accident here,» she said.

The professor also read from Romualdo Suárez, with his epic poetry and the poem «Señor embajador» (Mr. Ambassador), a verse missive addressed to the U.S. ambassador in Cuba during that decade.

A whole thought of unity in defense of the recently triumphant Cuban Revolution.

A real gathering, as García Ramos achieves, where any topic concerning the city is discussed and commented on, motivated artist Frank Alexis Ortega to present photographic curiosities published on the internet, which, due to AI, are sometimes altered, although others are happily faithful to the original.

Bety Correa from the Ecologito project, which carries out actions for environmental and women’s well-being, took the floor to promote the use of menstrual cups.

She also addressed waste collection and ways to minimize the volume of such refuse by reusing them for hygiene purposes.

Former teachers recalled subjects such as «Moral and Civics» or «Formal Education,» taught at different educational levels.

The deteriorated state of most parks in the territory—now without benches!—including Narváez Street, was generally questioned.

Leo noted that these topics fall within the Culture-Architecture-City commission of UNEAC in the provinces.

Returning to the poetic atmosphere, oral narrator Tania Jiménez read texts related to life and about the heroines of the Homeland.

Cecilia recited her verses in honor of the outstanding Unionense actor and theater director Wilfredo Mesa. Idania Álvarez, president of the Visual Arts Association of UNEAC in Matanzas, joined the tribute to highlight the Jagüeyense painter Luis Felipe Franco, a Martí follower of brilliant talent, in a profile of the so-called «defender of Jagüey Grande.»

She also listed the dozens of historians who studied with her during her university years.

An afternoon of evocations, of breadth in historical and heritage knowledge about this city, which needs more love and attention from its inhabitants to continue being splendid.