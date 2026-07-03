2026 School Games: A Summer of Celebration and Tradition in Jovellanos

Jovellanos – With the arrival of summer, this municipality is dressing up for the official opening of the 2026 School Games, an event that promises to turn every competition into an authentic sports and cultural celebration.

Sponsored by the Directorate of Education and the municipal INDER, these games not only seek to foster sportsmanship but also to create unforgettable memories each day, where joy and camaraderie will be the true protagonists.

From the first whistle, the courts and sports venues of the territory will be filled with energy, colors, and the enthusiasm of hundreds of children and young people who will make every day a celebration.

The program includes sports with deep popular roots such as baseball, soccer, and chess, which will test the skill, tactics, and teamwork of participants. But the novelty of this edition lies in the inclusion of traditional children’s games such as hopscotch, hide and seek, spinning tops, and sack races, which rescue the playful essence of our roots and guarantee genuine smiles.

These activities, designed for all school ages, ensure that competition is a pretext for coexistence and collective enjoyment, far from the final result.

Each sports venue will become a space for family gatherings, where parents, coaches, and the community will vibrate to the rhythm of plays and strategies on the board or playing field. Baseball with its thrilling hits, soccer with its unstoppable dynamics, chess with its thoughtful silence, and old-fashioned games with their spontaneous spark will combine to offer a range of experiences that will endure in everyone’s memory.

The Directorate of Education and INDER have arranged a calendar that prioritizes mass participation and fair play, because the essential thing is not to win, but to be part of this great school sports celebration.

The invitation is open to the Jovellanos family to attend and accompany their young athletes on this summer journey, which promises to be much more than a simple competition. Each game day will be an opportunity to reinforce values, strengthen bonds, and build anecdotes that will be told for generations.

As evening falls, with the dust of the courts and the satisfaction of shared effort, the certainty will remain that the 2026 School Games have left an indelible mark, demonstrating that in Jovellanos, summer is lived with the heart in every play.