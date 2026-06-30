5 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Summer Bolero Bash

30 de junio de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

As usual every Saturday at the Patio Café of the José White Concert Hall in Matanzas, the «El Bolerazo» space entertained the city dwellers’ afternoon, who this time enjoyed the presence of soloist Dany Pichardo.

 

In the company of the gathering’s host, Alfonsito Llorens, the musicians’ joint performance got the attendees dancing, who, with drink in hand and joy in their bodies, vibrated along with them throughout the evening.

 

Noslén González Sosa, deputy director of Culture in the province, commented that this activity was one of the main proposals for the opening of this season, which carries the motto «Summer With My People.»

 

Elderly dancers, as well as those from new generations, attended this gathering that systematically convenes bolero lovers.

 

In the small venue of the cultural institution, Cuban artists officially welcomed summer, the same one that promises to please the public’s requests amid the vicissitudes.

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