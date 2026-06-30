Summer, Youth, and Joyful Resistance

The Domingo Mujica park woke up with a different rhythm. It was not just any day; it was the beginning of «Summer with My People,» and Jovellanos welcomed it with the formula it knows best: joy, music, and that joyful resistance that distinguishes Cubans when circumstances get tough.

Families filled the park from early on, but as night fell, the spotlight shifted to Jovellanos’ youth. The «Youth Night» brought together young people who grow up amid blackouts lasting more than 72 hours and heat indexes of 41 degrees, demonstrating that despite the difficult context, there is always room for healthy recreation.

This gathering was only the prelude. On July 4, the celebration will intensify with the Varadero Live project, promising games, giant screens, and lighting effects. The program also includes ceramic workshops at the art gallery and performances at the Manuel Navarro Luna House of Culture to keep art alive in the communities.

Sports are also present: table tennis, chess, and judo are practiced at the Sports Complex, which also organizes municipal Olympiads. Throughout the province of Matanzas, summer is a bet on family enjoyment despite difficulties with fuel and electricity, and Jovellanos takes on that challenge with the only weapon it has in abundance: joy.

Because Cubans, in the face of adversity, always find a reason to smile. And the people of Jovellanos, true to their spirit, proved it yesterday at the park: summer arrived, and it came with its people.