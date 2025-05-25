The customer comes first.

She referred to the professional quality and competencies of a stable force, with ten, 15 and more years in their jobs, deeply committed to the human aspect of Public Health, as demonstrated in the network of 44 medical offices in the hotels, in thirteen pharmacies, an optician’s shop and the international clinic.

Adjusting to the needs of clients as a success factor is a maxim that guides the processes at the Cuban Medical Services (SMC) branch office in Matanzas, according to its general director, Dr. Alexis Medel Aviles.

In that conception of thinking about the visitors who choose Matanzas as a leisure option, the branch office is working on the opening of services, which Medel pointed out as one of the challenges for 2025, a year in which they are betting on «continuing to reinvent ourselves and drawing up commercial strategies according to our possibilities and the types of markets,» he insisted.

He expressed the conception of not only «guaranteeing the income that the country needs so much, but also ensuring the health of tourists, from that humanist essence taught by the Revolution. That is also one of our distinctive values».

In 2024, for example, the economic plans were overfulfilled, which is not easy in times of declining tourist flows. From a plan of USD 19,500,000,000, they came close to USD 22 million.

This made it possible to distribute profits in all quarters and to be able to implement a destination such as home repairs.

Those balances, union and social, made it possible for the Branch to be National Vanguard, the highest category of emulation that they have obtained for two consecutive years and that they aspire to repeat in 2026, as a consequence of the performance in this 2025. «Everything is possible thanks to the unity existing between the leadership, the Party, the union and the workers», Dr. Medel said.

In the case of secondary care, Matanzas offers international clients rooms designed for such purposes in the Faustino Pérez and Eliseo Noel Caamaño pediatric hospitals.

In addition to this assistance infrastructure, there are also services at the border, at the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport, as well as other options to cover hostels and houses, especially in big cities like Matanzas, Cardenas, Varadero and also in the Cienaga de Zapata (Zapata Swamp).

Medical services in Matanzas also include a four-chair stomatological clinic, which offers a wide range of procedures.

As an example of inclusive tourism, Varadero has a hemodialysis center, the only one of its kind in the Caribbean that offers it to vacationers, conceived for tourists to enjoy and at the same time comply with the indicated treatment in their own country, said Dr. Medel.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.