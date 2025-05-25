Memories of Martin Dihigo and the avenue named after him in Matanzas.

On May 25th, 1989, Martin Dihigo Avenue was inaugurated, an act attended by Manuel Gonzalez Guerra, then president of the Cuban Olympic Committee; Robert Smith, president of the International Baseball Federation, as well as Party and Government authorities in Matanzas, historians and fans.

On May 25th, 1906, 119 years ago, Martin Dihigo Llanos, considered the most complete Cuban baseball player of all times, was born in the central Jesús María, near the city of Matanzas.

El Maestro or El Inmortal, as Martin is nicknamed in the United States and Latin America, was formed as a ballplayer in the Palmar de Junco stadium and quickly, at the age of 16, he made himself felt in this sport as a stellar player.

His quality was so great that in several countries he was recognized as the most complete and versatile player from the 1920s to the 1940s. His name appears in the Cooperstown and Negro Leagues Halls of Fame in the United States, Mexico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and the Palmar de Junco.

This year we also commemorate the XXXVI anniversary of the designation with the name of Martin Dihigo to the avenue that starts on America Street from the corner of La Estrella Park (former Plaza del Mercado) and ends at the Victoria de Giron stadium.

To find out how the idea of naming the avenue after the famous baseball player came about, Alfredo Santana Alonso, a lawyer and sports researcher who was in charge of the Provincial Commission of Sports History in Matanzas at the end of the 80’s of the last century, tells us:

«I was approached by Armando Acosta and Daniel Rodriguez, who had been friends of the ballplayer and had a baseball gathering on Medio Street between Compostela and San Carlos, to tell me that since the new stadium could not be named after Martin Dihigo, why not make arrangements for the avenue that went to Victoria de Giron to be named after him. The proposal was accepted by the History Commission and we took it to the Municipal Government».

As it was to be expected, the idea presented by the Commission presided by Santana, was accepted by the Executive Committee of the Popular Power in the municipality of Matanzas, in its ordinary meeting number 55, celebrated January 24th, 1989, in which it adopted the Agreement 844, that expresses:

WHEREAS: Martin Dihigo Llanos was an unsurpassable sportsman, who gave so much glory to our people and who implanted records in the decades of the 20’s, 30’s and part of the 40’s, which are still in force.

WHEREAS: Martin Dihigo Llanos was born and forged as a baseball player in this city of Matanzas.

WHEREFORE: The municipal Executive Committee in use of the faculties conferred to it, adopts the….

A C U E R D O No. 844

FIRST: To designate with the name of Martin Dihigo to the avenue that joins America Street and dies in the Victoria de Giron stadium.

SECOND: To entrust the Municipal Sports Department with the construction of a plaque bearing the name of Martín Dihigo at the entrance of the Victoria de Girón stadium.

THIRD: To transfer the present agreement to the Bureau of the Municipal Committee of the PCC for its knowledge.

Signed: Secretariat of the Executive Committee of the People’s Power, Matanzas municipality.

Given in Matanzas, on the seventh day of February nineteen hundred and eighty-nine. «YEAR 31 OF THE REVOLUTION».

After an intense search of a stone that served as base to place it in the street San Carlos and the referred avenue, at last the sculptor matancero Agustín Drake found the suitable one, that represents the map of the province and in its center was placed a plaque that indicates:

«In homage to this exceptional ballplayer, who became the most versatile player of all times».

On May 25, 1989, Martin Dihigo Avenue was inaugurated, an event attended by Manuel Gonzalez Guerra, then president of the Cuban Olympic Committee; Robert Smith, president of the International Baseball Federation, as well as Party and Government authorities in Matanzas, historians and fans.

All these years, since its inauguration, it has become traditional to march in pilgrimage along the avenue from La Estrella Park to San Carlos and lay a wreath at the base of the obelisk there, to remember the exploits of an unforgettable matancero as a baseball player and exemplary citizen.

Written by Francisco Soriano.