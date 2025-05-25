48 high school students graduate from high school in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

New challenges and opportunities lie ahead for the graduates, who carry with them the values and knowledge acquired in their pre-university education.

The words of Professor Clotilde Romero also graced the activity.

A total of 48 students belonging to the High School Institute Dionisio Morejón Morejón, of Pedro Betancourt municipality, received their High School diplomas in an emotional ceremony held at the Casa de Cultura María Villar Buceta, of the territory.

Political and governmental authorities and representatives of the educational sector led the meeting, accompanied by the students, their teachers, relatives and friends. During the ceremony, the commitment and perseverance shown by the graduates throughout their pre-university education was highlighted.

Yosmel González (left) and Rubén León (right): most integral graduates of the 2024-2025 graduating class at Pedro Betancourt.

Likewise, and in recognition of their outstanding academic career, their commitment to the values of the student body and their growing spirit of self-improvement, young Yosmel González Martínez and Rubén León García were recognized as the most integral graduates of the current graduating class. González Martínez expressed the enthusiasm and discipline with which they will take on the new challenges that the future holds for them:

Yeslín Rodríguez Gez, on behalf of the parents, expressed her pride in the effort and dedication of the graduates present and Jesús Javier Hernández Morejón, director of the center, urged them to continue taking advantage of every opportunity with responsibility and determination to grow personally and professionally:

Jesús Hernández, director of the center, encouraged the young people to continue to excel in their future academic and professional lives.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.