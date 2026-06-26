The Value of Work

At 47 years old, Yunier Rivero González is certain that he is a better man thanks to the fortune of finding in dedication to work one of the genes of his existence.

«I began at Cuba Petroleum Union (Cupet) officially at 17. An uncle who was a driver brought me to this organization. I learned to drive, and so, behind the wheel, I came to know the value of discipline, punctual arrival, and loving what you do.»

Perhaps that is enough to illustrate him. Of the three decades at Cupet, he has 23 years of service in the Oil Maintenance Division in Matanzas (EMPET), a time in which, inevitably, both sadness and happiness have shaped his life.

«Nothing surpasses the fire at the Supertanker base, the flames destroying our center, the deceased, and that difficult moment of helping transport the wounded…,» he says with his glasses above his forehead, his gaze looking toward the tanks that were raised where the fire burned four fuel storage tanks, and more…

«Having a job, coming every day to do what I love, being part of a good team like this one, is gratifying. It might seem like something small to anyone, but that is of great value to me.»

«Driving is the trade I know best. Look at the minibus. I’ve had others; this one, however, is special. I debuted it. It’s well maintained,» he says with some pride.

«Although the engine was recently repaired in the workshop and there is qualified personnel, dedication and one’s own love for the vehicle count a lot to keep it in good shape.»

«Imagine, they say it’s the nicest one at Cupet in the country. Since I have to move all over Cuba, the important thing is to always have it ready and to respond whenever they call me.»

«Advice for drivers? A car is our livelihood and that of the family. The least you can do is take care of it. There is tremendous responsibility in transporting someone; we must drive carefully and, above all, help the people.»

During these days of the CTC Congress, examples like Yunier’s are truly inspiring.