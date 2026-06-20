UNEAC in Matanzas Awards Critics’ Prizes and Literary Contest Prizes

The Orlando García Lorenzo Critics’ Prizes 2026, awarded by the Union of Writers and Artists (UNEAC) in Matanzas to the best books of the year, went to the poetry collections for adults «Los países de la noche» (The Countries of the Night) by Leymen Pérez, «Agua en canasta» (Water in a Basket) by Laura Ruiz, and the children’s book «Sale el sol por el Oriente» (The Sun Rises in the East) by Alfredo Zaldívar.

Likewise, as is traditional, the contests for micro-stories «La cola de la serpiente» (The Serpent’s Tail) and for critical reviews «La malva azul» (The Blue Mallow) were convened. In the latter, the texts «En la piel de los derrotados» (In the Skin of the Defeated) by Mae Roque and «De triunfos y promesas» (Of Triumphs and Promises) by Pablo G. Lleonart were laureated.

The jury of the García Lorenzo Prize was composed of the distinguished writers Charo Guerra, Karla de la Cruz, and Ulises Rodríguez Febles, who evaluated twelve volumes.

Regarding the contests, before a jury composed of Norge Céspedes, Leymen Pérez, and Alfredo Zaldívar, and a numerous audience, four storytellers read their micro-stories and six critics presented their reviews.

The micro-story prize was declared void, and two honorable mentions were awarded to the works «El banquete de Budapest» (The Budapest Banquet) by Mary Horta and «Desamparo» (Helplessness) by José Germán. In the review contest, in addition to the two prizes, a first honorable mention was awarded to «Encuentro místico en la sala White» (Mystical Encounter at the White Hall) by Horta and an honorable mention to «Hay derrotas que tienen más dignidad que una victoria» (There Are Defeats That Have More Dignity Than a Victory) by Germán.

The closing ceremony was attended by Osbel Acosta, provincial director of Culture, and José Manuel Espino, president of UNEAC in Matanzas, who highlighted the importance of maintaining the sequence of this transcendent prize and the related contests, which highlight the work of our publishing houses and the literary movement in the province.