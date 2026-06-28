62nd School Sports Festival Begins

With a call to enjoy sports as a space for coexistence, recreation, and well-being, the 2026 School Sports Festival was inaugurated in Matanzas. This initiative will bring competitions and physical activities to communities in all municipalities of the province over the next 15 days.

The opening of the 62nd edition had its main venue at Libertad Park in the city of Matanzas. During the opening ceremony, it was highlighted that the event opts for a format closer to the population, with actions organized at the neighborhood, school, and municipal levels, to encourage greater participation of children, youth, and families.

The provincial director of INDER, José Luis Gándara Martínez, explained that the festival transcends the competitive sphere and incorporates recreational and physical culture proposals.

These include parades, contests, and community activities, designed to promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen social integration during the summer season.

Gándara Martínez noted that the competitions will take place in reference sports venues according to each discipline.

Football will be hosted at the Ateneo Deportivo, canoeing will take place on the San Juan River, judo at the América gymnasium, and basketball on the tennis courts, among other facilities enabled for the program.

The official also highlighted that the strategy seeks to bring sporting activity to the grassroots level, reducing travel for athletes and workers, without abandoning systematic sports practice or community work.

In this way, the 2026 School Sports Festival is consolidated as one of the main recreational proposals of the summer for the people of Matanzas.