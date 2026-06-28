Varadero Airport Tenders Fuel Tank Leases at Its Base

The Varadero Airport Basic Business Unit, belonging to the Cuban Airports and Airport Services Company S.A., launched on June 24, 2026, a public call for the leasing of spaces for fuel storage at the Fuel Base of the «Juan Gualberto Gómez Ferrer» International Airport.

The bidding object includes two 50-cubic-meter tanks with a surface area of 85.0 square meters each, and two 35-cubic-meter tanks with 22.90 square meters each.

The total area to be leased amounts to 215.80 square meters, for which a monthly fee of 264,139.20 Cuban pesos has been set, resulting from applying a price of 1,224.00 CUP per square meter.

The deadline for submitting bids will be 15 calendar days from today, so sealed envelopes will be received until July 10, 2026, at the Commercial Department of the UEB Varadero Airport, located at Carretera Mártires de Barbados Km 5.6, Finca Cabarroca, Carbonera, Matanzas province.

The opening of proposals will take place on July 14, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., in a notarial act presided over by Lic. Yaneisy Ruiz Morales.

According to the bidding terms published on the Facebook page of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Varadero and on the Girón digital newspaper’s profile, offers must contain: a letter of request for the space, personal data and constitutive documents of the interested party, a certificate of no debt issued by ONAT, the project name with its budget, a description of the planned activities, and the corresponding construction project.

Among the essential conditions of the future contract, the terms establish that the lessor will guarantee peaceful enjoyment of the space during the lease term and will be liable for hidden defects that prevent its use.

The lessee, for its part, must pay the fee under the agreed terms — within 30 days after invoice delivery — use the space exclusively for the agreed purpose, assume minor repairs, communicate any disturbance to the property, and return the property in the same condition in which it was received, except for natural wear and tear.

The contract expressly prohibits assignment or subleasing, and requires that the lessee’s workers be accredited with airport authorities, as well as comply with safety, hygiene, signage regulations, and current legislation.

For more information, interested parties may contact the Commercial Department headed by Yenma Boffill Navarro, via phone numbers 45663222, 50993391, and 53011909.