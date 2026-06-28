Exchange for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage

The protection of documentary heritage and cultural goods was the focus of an exchange between specialists from the General Customs of the Republic, the Provincial Historical Archive of Matanzas, and the Museum of Arts, as part of actions aimed at strengthening the preservation of historical memory and the cultural identity of the territory.

During the meeting, issues related to the identification, conservation, and safeguarding of cultural goods were addressed, as well as the role played by both institutions in preventing illicit trafficking and protecting documentary heritage.

The day concluded with a tour of the Provincial Historical Archive’s facilities, where participants learned about part of the documentary collections that hold the history of Matanzas and the work being done to guarantee their conservation.

The exchange allowed for closer ties between both entities and reaffirmed the importance of institutional cooperation to protect cultural heritage, guarantee its preservation, and promote knowledge of local history.