Energy Matrix Change Advances in Telecommunications

UNIÓN DE REYES – The telecommunications center in this municipality is advancing in the change of its energy matrix with the installation of solar panels, an initiative that will help strengthen the stability of ETECSA’s services through the use of renewable sources.

According to Pablo Andrés Camaraza, head of the entity, the irregularities that users currently perceive in the service are due to the technical tests being carried out as part of the installation and commissioning process of the new energy system.

As of the close of this report, half of the planned load capacity had already been installed, and it is expected that the entire planned system will be completed before nightfall.

Camaraza also noted that detailed information will soon be provided on the benefits that the installation of these solar panels will bring, as well as the organization of service schedules during this new phase.

With this project, Unión de Reyes will become the first municipality in the province to guarantee the vitality of Etecsa services through the use of renewable energy, a significant step toward sustainability and energy efficiency in the telecommunications sector.