21 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Energy Matrix Change Advances in Telecommunications

21 de mayo de 2026 Yaudel Rodríguez Vento
UNIÓN DE REYES.-El centro de telecomunicaciones de este municipio avanza en el cambio de su matriz energética con la instalación de paneles solares, una iniciativa que permitirá fortalecer la estabilidad de los servicios de la ETECSA mediante el uso de fuentes renovables.

UNIÓN DE REYES – The telecommunications center in this municipality is advancing in the change of its energy matrix with the installation of solar panels, an initiative that will help strengthen the stability of ETECSA’s services through the use of renewable sources.

According to Pablo Andrés Camaraza, head of the entity, the irregularities that users currently perceive in the service are due to the technical tests being carried out as part of the installation and commissioning process of the new energy system.

As of the close of this report, half of the planned load capacity had already been installed, and it is expected that the entire planned system will be completed before nightfall.

Camaraza also noted that detailed information will soon be provided on the benefits that the installation of these solar panels will bring, as well as the organization of service schedules during this new phase.

With this project, Unión de Reyes will become the first municipality in the province to guarantee the vitality of Etecsa services through the use of renewable energy, a significant step toward sustainability and energy efficiency in the telecommunications sector.

Más entradas

Major Investments Underway for Water Supply and Energy Transition

21 de mayo de 2026 José Miguel Solís

Workers at Faustino Pérez Hospital Support Raúl Castro Against False Accusations (+photos)

21 de mayo de 2026 Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo

Road Safety Optimized on Tourist Corridor (+photos)

21 de mayo de 2026 Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *