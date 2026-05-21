Exercise to Combat Illegalities Held in Jovellanos

In the municipality of Jovellanos, the exercise to combat illegalities was successfully carried out, a day that reaffirms the commitment of our institutions and the community to the defense of socialist legality.

During the activity, control, supervision, and prevention actions were carried out, aimed at guaranteeing order, social discipline, and respect for established norms.

The active participation of agencies, mass organizations, and neighbors demonstrates that together we can build a more just and secure environment.

This exercise constitutes another step in the daily battle against behaviors that affect citizen tranquility and the economic development of the territory.

With unity, responsibility, and firmness, Jovellanos will continue to advance in the protection of collective interests and the consolidation of our society.

The day allowed for the identification of irregularities and the application of corrective measures, strengthening confidence in our institutions.

The joint work demonstrated the importance of prevention and education as essential tools for maintaining social discipline.

The community showed itself committed to supporting every action that guarantees respect for legality.

This exercise also served to reinforce coordination between different agencies and organizations, ensuring a more effective response to any manifestation of illegality.

Transparency in procedures and popular participation were key elements for the day’s success.

The need to continue perfecting control and supervision mechanisms in all areas of social and economic life was highlighted. Experience shows that unity is the main strength of our municipality.

With this step, Jovellanos reaffirms its commitment to the defense of socialist legality and the construction of a safe and disciplined environment.

The day constitutes an example of citizen responsibility and the collective will to protect common interests.

Combating illegalities is a permanent task that requires constancy and firmness, in order to have a more orderly, disciplined municipality committed to legality.