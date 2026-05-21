21 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

It Lacks Electricity, But Illuminates (+photos)

21 de mayo de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos
"Dis-illuminations" is the name of the two-person exhibition held at the Matanzas branch of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists, which was attended by personalities from the cultural sector in the territory and art lovers.

«Des-iluminaciones» (Dis-illuminations) is the name of the two-person exhibition held at the Matanzas branch of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists, which was attended by personalities from the cultural sector in the territory and art lovers.

The exhibition was unveiled at the institution’s Artex gallery, featuring unique pieces that emerged from the creative hands of Laura Deus Ferrer and Carlos Manuel Deus Marcote, combining the organic, the utilitarian, and the poetic.

«This joint work not only united the ingenuity of father and daughter but also invited us to reinterpret the reality we know and transform what is known as ugly into figures with great meaning,» said the young artist.

For the also Law graduate, the title of the exhibition comes from the opposite sense they wish to convey with their creations, as the pieces can shine without apparent light.

«Cuerpo en estadillo» (Body in Burst) and «Barrio sin luna» (Moonless Neighborhood) are the names of some of the structures made through leather work, with peculiar designs and shapes that show the darkness of walks and the brightness of the soul.

In their work, they remember Teresita Fernández and cite her phrase praising the ugly: «In a broken bottle I kept a firefly for you,» in every detail and intention.

The materials exhibited in the cultural house demonstrate the harvest of thirty years of experience in the guild and the vitality of an entire lifetime to travel through one’s own dreams.

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