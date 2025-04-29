Against the discouragement campaign, Cubans will say present on May Day

In the meantime, Cubans will say ‘present’ this May Day and we will fill every corner of this Island, which does not know how to kneel before those who pretend to crush us.

It is not cheap politics, nor slogans in the air, nor feigned commitment. It is the real and objective conscience of the Cubans who will parade this May Day. We will not do it to prove anything, nor forced, nor by imposition. We will do it out of conviction, conscious of our duty and our right.

That we have problems? That we live in a constant blackout? It cannot be denied either. We could list many more difficulties, but you, surely, would remember other unsatisfied needs. So let’s leave it there.

It is easy to attack the weak side, it is easy to want to convince by stirring up the pain that hurts us. They, the same as always, have launched a campaign to discourage participation in the May Day parade. But, as so many other times, they will collide against a revolutionary people.

There will be confused people, we know, but they are the fewest…, or the usual ones. Those do not move peoples.

They will continue with their sad and dull discourse. Meanwhile, Cubans will say ‘present’ this May Day and we will fill every corner of this Island, which does not know how to kneel before those who seek to crush us.

There will be those who feel more the weight of difficulties than loyalty. I do not blame them, I only say to them: come to your senses.

Written by Enrique Tirse.