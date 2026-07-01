5 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Alcohol Control Measures Reinforced in Jovellanos

1 de julio de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

Jovellanos – As part of road safety actions, the Municipal Road Safety Commission (CMSV) set up an alcohol control checkpoint in this municipality, with the aim of preventing traffic accidents and ensuring safer circulation for road users.

 

The measure, which falls within the framework of support for Transport Worker’s Day, celebrated every June 28, seeks to reinforce awareness of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as to recognize the work of drivers in the community.

 

The operation also responds to the beginning of the summer season in Jovellanos, a period in which vehicular flow and outdoor activities tend to increase, so municipal authorities are intensifying prevention and control measures on the main access roads.

 

The CMSV, as the body responsible for coordinating local traffic policies, will continue to deploy similar actions over the coming months, in order to protect the lives of pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers, and to foster a responsible road culture in the territory.

Más entradas

ASCUBI 2026 Award Boosts Martí-inspired Work in Jovellanos

5 de julio de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

Seminar for the Preparation of the 2026-2027 School Year

4 de julio de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

Aurora 2026 Award Given to Researcher Olga Lidia González Monguía

4 de julio de 2026 María Elena Bayón Mayor

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *