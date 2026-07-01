Alcohol Control Measures Reinforced in Jovellanos

Jovellanos – As part of road safety actions, the Municipal Road Safety Commission (CMSV) set up an alcohol control checkpoint in this municipality, with the aim of preventing traffic accidents and ensuring safer circulation for road users.

The measure, which falls within the framework of support for Transport Worker’s Day, celebrated every June 28, seeks to reinforce awareness of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as to recognize the work of drivers in the community.

The operation also responds to the beginning of the summer season in Jovellanos, a period in which vehicular flow and outdoor activities tend to increase, so municipal authorities are intensifying prevention and control measures on the main access roads.

The CMSV, as the body responsible for coordinating local traffic policies, will continue to deploy similar actions over the coming months, in order to protect the lives of pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers, and to foster a responsible road culture in the territory.