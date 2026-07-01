Matanzas Dances to the Rhythm of Summer

The simultaneous casino wheel dance event «Retomando el Son» (Rediscovering the Son) took place at the central Libertad Park in the city of Matanzas, as part of the summer opening program.

With the participation of contestants from the Casino Wheel Festival and the Amateur Artists Movement, this celebration created a unique moment where the characteristic Cuban flair gained even more flavor.

The sociocultural projects Renacer and Ashé were among those in charge of the choreographies, featuring the incorporation of young talents.

On the occasion of the event, diplomas were awarded to both groups for their integration into the city’s recreational activities.

Under the direction of the territory’s art instructors, the activity was simultaneously held in the rest of the province’s municipalities due to its traditional execution.

The cultural evening opened with a performance by the orchestra D’ Nuevo Son, which was joined by a representation of the Yumurino community.

María Alejandra Quevedo, dance methodologist at the Provincial Center of Houses of Culture, explained that although the event is usually held in a competitive format, on this occasion it was only participatory due to transportation complexities.

She also shared the news that they are in the process of selecting the province’s best dance couple to participate in an upcoming international event to be held in July.

The young dancers Keily Bravo Martín and Alanis Rodríguez Martínez, both from the Renacer project, agreed on the experience they have gained thanks to the group they have been part of for a year.

The young artists said they have always shown interest in dance, both within their families and at their respective schools, and that they dance happily when they feel the audience’s support.

Cuban music is present in every initiative in Matanzas to enjoy summer, a season full of surprises for the people.