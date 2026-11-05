Arrival of Seeds to Benefit Unión de Reyes Producers

The first vegetable seeds destined to strengthen agricultural production are already in the municipality of Unión de Reyes, as part of an international cooperation project between Cuba and Mexico that is expected to benefit 600 producers in this Matanzas territory.

The arrival of these resources marks the beginning of a new stage in the implementation of the initiative, which contemplates the gradual delivery of inputs and equipment to back the work of the farmers and contribute to the increase of productions destined for the population’s consumption.

According to Leticia Smich Fonseca, Agriculture delegate in Unión de Reyes, among the seeds received are onion, cabbage, beet, carrot, chives, chard, Chinese cabbage, and cucumber. Sunflower is also included, whose cultivation aims to expand the availability of flowers and contribute to reducing their prices for the population.

Smich Fonseca specified that these seeds will be delivered free of charge to the producers incorporated into the project, and that their use will allow reducing vegetable production costs by 18 percent.

One of the immediate purposes is to favor plantings to guarantee a greater availability of vegetables toward the end of the year, a period in which the aim is to increase the supply of these foods in the municipality.

The Agriculture delegate noted that the initiative has already gone through its first stages and is in a third phase, aimed at making the planned resources available to the producers.

At first, priority will be given to farmers with greater productive capacity, due to their potential to contribute volumes of vegetables to the local supply.

In addition to the seeds, the program contemplates the delivery of agricultural machinery and irrigation systems — resources that will progressively reach the territory to improve working conditions and expand the productive possibilities of the peasant bases.

According to the information offered by the official, during a first visit by Mexican representatives, the amount of the initiative was estimated at 11 million dollars.

The cooperation, promoted by the Government of Mexico through the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), is oriented toward strengthening agricultural capacities and direct support to producers through resources and inputs.

With the arrival of the first seeds, Unión de Reyes begins to materialize the benefits of this program. The challenge will now be to make timely use of the resources, ensure the plantings, and turn the support received into greater volumes of food for the population.