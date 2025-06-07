Astor Torres gives a concert in Camagüey.

The singer-songwriter Astor Torres, guest of the XXXVI National Radio Festival, dedicated this Thursday a concert to Cuban radio broadcasters in the Avellaneda hall of Camagüey city.

During the presentation, the artist, son of the famous Salvadoran balladeer Álvaro Torres, performed his own songs and those of his father, whose songs were hummed by the audience in their most modern versions, accompanied by his guitar and a select Cuban group.

The young creator was grateful for the opportunity and invitation of Radio Cubana to sing songs in homage to his father and new songs from his recent album with a video clip filmed on the island and featuring Cuban musicians.

Astor Torres acknowledged in Camagüey that from an early age he was motivated by the songs of his father, an influence that marked his artistic development and became a permanent commitment to the romantic song.

The Avellaneda hall filled with an audience eager for melodies of yesterday and today gave a standing ovation to the interpreter, heir of a musical imprint deeply rooted among Cubans who for decades favored the songs of his progenitor.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda.