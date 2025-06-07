7 de junio de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Astor Torres gives a concert in Camagüey.

7 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

The singer-songwriter Astor Torres, guest of the XXXVI National Radio Festival, dedicated this Thursday a concert to Cuban radio broadcasters in the Avellaneda hall of  Camagüey city.

On Thursday, singer-songwriter Astor Torres, guest of the XXXVI National Radio Festival, dedicated a concert to Cuban radio broadcasters at the Avellaneda Hall in Havana.

During the presentation, the artist, son of the famous Salvadoran balladeer Álvaro Torres, performed his own songs and those of his father, whose songs were hummed by the audience in their most modern versions, accompanied by his guitar and a select Cuban group.

The young creator was grateful for the opportunity and invitation of Radio Cubana to sing songs in homage to his father and new songs from his recent album with a video clip filmed on the island and featuring Cuban musicians.

Astor Torres acknowledged in Camagüey that from an early age he was motivated by the songs of his father, an influence that marked his artistic development and became a permanent commitment to the romantic song.

The Avellaneda hall filled with an audience eager for melodies of yesterday and today gave a standing ovation to the interpreter, heir of a musical imprint deeply rooted among Cubans who for decades favored the songs of his progenitor.

 

 

…ONLINE VIDEO

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Reinforcing HIV prevention in Betancourt Health Areas (+video).

7 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Lorquian Journey in Matanzas: following springs of light (+photos).

7 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

San Antonio de Cabezas will celebrate the anniversary of its foundation with a cultural event.

7 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *