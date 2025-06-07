7 de junio de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

San Antonio de Cabezas will celebrate the anniversary of its foundation with a cultural event.

7 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

The San Antonio de Cabezas Culture Day, a space dedicated to the 203rd anniversary of the founding of the town, will be held from June 11th to 13th.

“We have designed a broad program of activities that includes proposals for children, young people and adults,” explained Ovidio Avila Pino, municipal director of Culture in Union de Reyes, who also highlighted the presentation of performers Sonia Aportela and Lenia Jimenez, as well as the performance of the Galatas children’s project and the artistic units of the José Martí Brigade.

This year, the event will recognize the work of local artisan Manuel Escobar Alonso, who had a significant influence on the cultural life of the municipality. As part of the tribute, an exhibition of his clay pieces will be inaugurated in the portal of   Regino Pedroso culture House.

The closing ceremony, scheduled for the evening of June 13th, will bring together local amateur artists in a cultural gala that seeks to highlight the territory’s talent and reaffirm its cultural identity.

Written by Yaudel Vento.

 

