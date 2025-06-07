Lorquian Journey in Matanzas: following springs of light (+photos).

And Federico Garcia Lorca arrived in Cuba with the word, freedom and beauty creating an everlasting spring of light, said Spanish professor, writer and musician Antonio Manuel, when presenting the book «Garcia Lorca and Cuba. Todas las aguas», by Urbano Martinez Carmenate, edited by Utopia Books of the Provincial Council of Cordoba, as a tribute to the Andalusian poet and playwright during the Lorquian Day in Matanzas.

And Federico Garcia Lorca arrived in Cuba with the word, freedom and beauty, creating an everlasting spring of light, said Spanish professor, writer and musician Antonio Manuel, when presenting the book «Garcia Lorca y Cuba. Todas las aguas», by Urbano Martinez Carmenate, published by Utopia Books of the Provincial Council of Cordoba, as a tribute to the Andalusian poet and playwright during the Lorquian Day in Matanzas.

The intellectual said that those who do not support the luminous springs, want to destroy them, as they did with Federico in 1936. But before that, the Grenadian was in Cuba and felt happy, in flashes that Urbano, a true seeker of light, was able to capture.

The matancero thanked the realization of this memorable journey and spoke of a possible reprint.

While waiting to have the books in Cuba, he donated five copies of the first printing to the Gener y Del Monte Library, the House of the Scenic Memory, the Information Center of the Junco Palace Museum, the library of the University of Matanzas, the Evangelical Seminary of Theology and, personally, to Efrahim Perez Izquierdo, director of the Provincial Center of Books and Literature.

The stage of Teatro de las Estaciones then welcomed its director, Rubén Darío Salazar, to dazzle the audience with the tetralogy of works inspired by Lorca’s creative greatness and tell how they emerged and traveled the world, under his masterful aegis and with the colossal scenic design of Zenén Calero.

This is how he presented his first puppet show: “La niña que riega la albahaca y el principe preguntón” (The girl who waters the basil and the inquisitive prince), brought to Spain in 1996.

“Federico de noche”, the multi-award winning story of the child poet, who does not want to grow up, but dreams of gypsies and witches who trace his path, with the soundtrack composed by the teacher Hilda Elvira Santiago.

“El impresentable paseo de Buster Keaton”, a surrealist vision of Lorca’s dreamlike play.

And the fourth work mounted was “El retablillo de Don Cristóbal”, an acriollada version of the famous text, with boleros and rumbas, which aspires to Lorca’s essence in its universality.

This Day dedicated to Federico Garcia Lorca decided to be the best moment for the delivery by the Association of Scenic Artists of the UNEAC in Matanzas, of the BRENE 2025 Award, for the work of life to the theatrical stylist Lea Milagros Hernandez, of fruitful career, indicated in the Lyric Group of Matanzas, various groups and above all, in the Sauto Theater, where she reigned with her art in the dressing rooms.

The BRENE Special Award was also granted to the director José Milián and the Alarcos Award to the prestigious actress Sarahí de Armas.

In the afternoon, songs and verses were raised to remember Lorca with a Council of the waters, under the suggestive title “They return to shoot Federico”, from Monserrate, the place that received the bearer “of the word, freedom and beauty”, back in 1930, when the unforgettable reunion of two springs of light took place.

Written by María Elena Bayón.