Reinforcing HIV prevention in Betancourt Health Areas (+video).

The Cesáreo Sánchez and Félix Rivero polyclinics in Pedro Betancourt municipality of Pedro Betancourt have dedicated their Pre-Exposure and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis services to strengthening HIV prevention, given the effectiveness of these tools in reducing the risk of transmission of the virus.

With a precautionary character, pre-exposure prophylaxis is intended for people with a higher probability of contracting HIV, while post-exposure prophylaxis is administered as an emergency measure within 72 hours after a possible exposure.

This was stated to our radio station by Mariley Alfonso Herrera, educator of the STI/VISH/SIDA Program at the local Counseling Office, who added that given the relevance of this topic, the health personnel of both facilities have reinforced the orientation and counseling to those who request information on these treatments.

Likewise, Alfonso Herrera emphasized the importance of the self-tests available at the town’s Counseling Centers, since they allow those interested to know their serological status quickly and confidentially, facilitating relevant decisions regarding their health and timely access to prevention services.

The educator also stressed that awareness campaigns on the correct use of condoms and the need to promote comprehensive education of the population in the sexual environment have been intensified in order to reduce the incidence of new infections and promote a culture of prevention based on knowledge and responsibility.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.