Between Keys and Cast: The Young Pulse of Cuban Music.

In today’s Cuba, youth strongly sets the musical beat. Reparto, an urban genre that has gained ground in neighborhoods and on social media, has become the soundtrack of a generation.

Although its lyrics are sometimes tinged with vulgarity, it cannot be denied that at its core is a defense of Cuban identity: the neighborhood, the slang, the mischief, and, above all, the rhythm. The curious thing is that, despite its modernity, Reparto doesn’t completely break with tradition.

Many of its arrangements incorporate the Cuban clave, that rhythmic pattern that has been the backbone of genres such as son, rumba, and salsa. It’s as if, unwittingly, young people are dancing on the foundations of their musical history. Meanwhile, traditional genres struggle to avoid being trapped in memory.

Son, bolero, trova… they need new strategies to connect with young audiences. It’s not enough to conserve; they must seduce. An inspiring example is El Septeto Santiaguero, which has managed to revitalize Cuban son with modern collaborations, fresh arrangements, and a visual aesthetic more in tune with new generations.

Their music not only respects tradition but also makes it vibrate in the present. The key lies in that, in finding the point where the old and the new embrace. Because if the cast can sound with clave, then the son can sound with flow.

Written by Yannier Delgado Díaz.