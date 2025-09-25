«Herencias,» photographers revere Matanzas culture.

The exhibition features images from 20 Matanzas photographers of various ages, from the special guest, winner of the Provincial Prize for Fine Arts and a leading light photographer in the region, to Darío Betancourt Castellanos, who, at 11 years old, is just beginning to explore the world of visual art.

Miriam Muñoz, René Fernández Santana, Carilda Oliver Labra, and Manuel Hernández are some of the personalities reflected in Herencias, a group exhibition open to the public this Tuesday at the headquarters of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists in Matanzas. “The main purpose of this exhibition is the photographers’ tribute to the culture that was born in this land and that was sustained from the beginning by many people. Today, even with the problems we face, it remains a very strong element in our idiosyncrasy—very strong, authentic, and broad. “What we wanted was for Matanzas photographers to offer their vision of our art. All the artists sent us dossiers with several photos, and the selection was truly difficult because each exhibition stands out for its high quality, both conceptually and emotionally. «That’s why I want to believe this is a journey that’s just beginning, because we can do more; we can invite more photographers to create a much broader and more comprehensive exhibition of what culture means to the people of Matanzas,» emphasized Frank Alexis Ortega Sosa, curator of the exhibition.

The exhibition features images by 20 Matanzas photographers of various ages, from the special guest, winner of the Provincial Prize for Fine Arts and a leading light-lens artist in the region, to Darío Betancourt Castellanos, who, at 11 years old, is just beginning to explore the world of visual art. “It’s an honor to participate in this group exhibition because it represents me as a person, as a Matanzas native. It’s an honor to be here alongside people much older than me. I took the photo because I was struck by such a blue sky and such a beautiful work depicting the religious power of the Virgin of Charity of Cobre. “I named it Offering because it seemed to me like a tribute by (Adrián Gómez) Sancho to Narváez’s sculpture walk and to the Virgin.” I really enjoyed photography and it was a very good experience.” Herencias also reflects groups and events that have shaped the artistic development of Matanzas, including Teatro El Mirón Cubano, Danza espiral, the Atenas Rock Festival, La Colla, performances, and moments dedicated to rumba. “I’m a photographer for Teatro de Las Estaciones. Frank (Alexis Ortega) wrote to me that he wanted me to be involved with the group exhibition. I sent him this photograph by Rubén Darío Salazar from the Carnaval show.

“I initially hadn’t been interested in theater photography, but Rubén opened the doors of his studio to me, and when I started, I loved it because you can go to the same show several times and take different photos,” said Dennys Santana Torres. “I took the photo at El maíz regado, a children’s club dedicated to children by writer and playwright José Manuel Espino, president of UNEAC.



It’s always gratifying to be able to capture these moments. «It’s also a pleasure to share time with Frank and to be invited to his exhibitions.

I’ve always counted on his support, and I believe it’s also a way to pay tribute to everything that’s been done for the culture of our province,» said Karla González Horta. «The photograph is a reflection of what the Miguel Failde International Danzón Encounter in Memoriam was like in Matanzas. I took it during the closing ceremony of a Camerata Romeu concert in the Sala White, conducted by Zenaida Romeu. «I selected two images from the same Festival to submit because we’re working to make the danzón an Intangible Heritage of Humanity, and this is my contribution in that regard: to raise awareness of this event and what the danzón is.» «I really like the photo for its movement, for Zenaida Romeu’s expression,» explained Néster Núñez. Other photographers whose images were included in the exhibition were Gío Fernández, Ernesto Cruz, Diego Blanchet, Iset Morales, Arleen Matamoros, Sully Rodríguez, Adversy Alonso, and Félix González Pérez. Herencias is a fitting tribute to Matanzas culture and its creators who, regardless of the windmills, continue to strive to preserve one of the most important assets of every citizen: their identity.

Written by Jessica Mesa.