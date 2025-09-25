Varadero Airport Anniversary (+photos).

At the event, the center’s founders and retirees were recognized, men and women distinguished for their work in this National Vanguard collective, as well as organizations and entities that support its efforts. The workers of the Juan Gualberto Gómez Ferrer International Airport in Varadero celebrated the 36th anniversary of its official inauguration by Fidel Castro Ruz on September 25th, 1989, and dedicated the event to reaffirming their total solidarity with the government and people of Venezuela.

The occasion also marked the presentation of youth cards to five new members joining the ranks of the UJC.

The Mariachis of Atenas and students from the Vocational Art School enlivened the event.

They also took the opportunity to collect signatures from airport workers as a show of solidarity from the Cuban people with the Bolivarian Revolution.

The founding of the Matanzas airport was part of an effort by the Cuban government to improve tourism infrastructure and promote development through international tourism, especially in Varadero, one of the most visited areas in the country.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.