Workshop in Ciénaga de Zapata for Sustainable Tourism.
Ciénaga de Zapata, with its rich biodiversity and unique culture, is positioned as an ideal destination for this type of project.
The Zapata Swamp Conservation Company, together with the Matanzas Environmental Services Center, the municipal university branch, and the Libre Imagen Arte y Conservación Local Development Project, are teaming up to hold a Vocational Training Workshop on Community-Based Sustainable Tourism.
This event, which will take place on September 26th and 27th, is supported by the Zapata Swamp Community Transformations Project and is aimed at young people, entrepreneurs, educators, cultural promoters, and community stakeholders, as well as visitors interested in sustainable development.
The workshop’s main objective is to strengthen local capacities for the design and development of tourism initiatives that are sustainable and deeply rooted in the region’s cultural identity. The goal is to promote tourism that respects biodiversity and fosters a genuine commitment to territorial development, ensuring that the benefits of tourism remain in local communities.
According to Lázaro Ramón Sosa Morell, one of the meeting’s coordinators, the program includes a series of talks and workshops that will address different aspects of sustainable and community-based tourism. In addition, guided tours will be offered to agroecological farms in the communities of Soplillar and Hondones.
This approach will allow participants to learn firsthand about sustainable production practices, healthy eating, and the links between agroecology and sustainable tourism. There will also be exchanges with local stakeholders who are beneficiaries of the Ciénaga de Zapata Community Transformations Project, cultural presentations, and spaces for community dialogue, thus fostering a collaborative and enriching environment.
By bringing together diverse community stakeholders and experts in the field, the goal is not only to train participants but also to create a collaborative network that promotes sustainable tourism initiatives that benefit the community, Sosa Morell emphasized. The Ciénaga de Zapata, with its rich biodiversity and unique culture, is positioned as an ideal destination for this type of project.
Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.