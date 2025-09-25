Matanzas Crocodiles: Preparation and New Mound Promises.

The combination of experience and youth could be the key to the team’s success in the competitive world of Cuban baseball.

In a recent interview with Jhonder Martínez, head pitching coach of the Matanzas Crocodiles, significant details were revealed about the team’s preparation for the new season. Unlike last year, when training time was limited to just seven sessions, this year the pitching staff has had the opportunity to train for over two months, which has been crucial to their development.

Martínez emphasized that after a period of inactivity away from the elite, the team not only focused on improving its pitching techniques but also held tryouts in various competitions, such as the Jorge Luis Valdés Cups and tournaments in Cárdenas. These activities allowed them to identify young talents who could be key to the team’s future.

Among the new additions, he mentioned Yosney García and Jean Carlos Lorenzo, who have proven their worth in the U23 division. Likewise, Silvio Iturralde has stood out as one of the most promising pitchers in the National Series.