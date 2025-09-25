Healthcare and community management strengthened in Pedro Betancourt.

Among the most urgent tasks, emphasis was placed on the need to eliminate Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding grounds through sanitation, environmental sanitation, and self-monitoring measures in homes, schools, workplaces, and public spaces.

With the aim of strengthening the local response to the complex epidemiological situation facing the territory, political and government authorities in Pedro Betancourt municipality launched a joint work plan with delegates from the People’s Power (POP) to consolidate community organization and ensure timely proposals in each district.



In this instance, priority actions were defined as health surveillance, care for people in vulnerable situations, and the strengthening of community controls, as well as direct support and ongoing dialogue with the population, based on an active presence in the neighborhoods and coordination with social factors.

Among the most urgent tasks, emphasis was placed on the need to eliminate Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding grounds through sanitation, environmental sanitation, and self-monitoring measures in homes, schools, workplaces, and public spaces, in coordination with the presidents of the People’s Councils and with the support of relevant grassroots organizations, agencies, and community stakeholders.

The fight against illegal activities, crime, and social indiscipline was also addressed, with an emphasis on prevention, the restoration of deteriorated spaces, and the promotion of healthy environments. Emphasis was also placed on the importance of strengthening environmental hygiene and public order as foundations for harmonious coexistence and more active and conscious citizen participation.

The event was led by Yonel Estrada Ramírez, president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power; Mayor Gladys Rodríguez López; Danysleidys Fundora García, an official from the local party structure; and Blanca Rosa Torres Milán, president of the People’s Council of Pedro Betancourt, as well as other representatives of political and social organizations who reaffirmed their willingness to continue working alongside the people, through closeness and transformative action.

Photo: Taken from the profile of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Pedro Betancourt. Qritten by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.