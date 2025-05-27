Beware of children.

Protecting children’s mental health is investing in the country’s future. A child who grows up in an emotionally healthy environment will be a more balanced, empathetic and resilient adult.

Health specialists in Matanzas highlight the growing need to attend to and care for children’s mental health from an early age.

Factors such as family stress, social and economic changes have made it clear that this issue requires greater attention and resources.

Infants, although often considered resilient by nature, are also vulnerable to anxiety, depression, sleep disorders and behavioral difficulties.

These conditions, if not identified and treated early, can affect their emotional development, school performance and social relationships. For this reason, psychologists and psychiatrists in Yumur insist on the need for active monitoring of the emotional well-being of the youngest members of the family.

For this assistance in the province there are spaces that favor prevention and attention to these problems, however, experts point out that it is necessary to strengthen the training of teachers in mental health issues, as well as to expand access to specialized services in child psychology, especially in rural or hard-to-reach communities.

The role of the family is also fundamental, promoting open communication with children, dedicating quality time to them, teaching them to express their emotions and seeking professional help when necessary, are essential pillars to ensure a healthy childhood.

Early detection of symptoms and emotional support are key to prevent major disorders in adolescence or adulthood.

Therefore, authorities, institutions and families must work together to ensure that every child has not only the right to education and health, but also the emotional well-being that will allow him or her to grow up happy and secure.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.