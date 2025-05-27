Drug Trafficking and Consumption in Pedro Betancourt District Urged to Be Combatted.

Those present agreed that education and open dialogue are fundamental tools to combat this scourge and to educate the population about the negative impact of these drugs.

With the purpose of reinforcing the social commitment regarding the prevention of drug use among young people, a pleasant Family Education School brought together teachers, parents and community representatives at the educational institution 17 de Mayo, belonging to the district of Manuelito, in this municipality.

Dr. Yorge Danilo García Quintero addressed the alarming presence of a new variant of drug colloquially known as «the chemical», one hundred times more potent than marijuana and with extremely harmful effects for the body, given its composition of risky elements such as fentanyl, formaldehyde, animal anesthetics, benzodiazepines, carbamazepine and phenobarbital.

According to the hearing, the chemical is marketed in white or printed papers, impregnated with small amounts of the substance, which are then placed in cigarettes. This distribution mechanism has generated serious concern in local communities, given the danger it represents for adolescents and young people who could have access to the drug without knowing its lethal effects.

Likewise, participants underscored the Cuban government’s strong commitment to the fight against these substances, together with the determination of the highest political and territorial government authorities to safeguard youth and the community as a whole, reaffirming that collective action is key to achieving a safe and addiction-free environment.

Photos provided by Mardiel Surí González, vice president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.