2 de junio de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

«Breathing well, living better: the voice of an expert in lungs» (+audio).

1 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Taking care of lung health is a personal duty that finds support in experts in this medical specialty, a reality that becomes urgent when figures show an increase in the number of young people addicted to cigarettes in the province of Matanzas.

Taking care of lung health is a personal duty that finds support in the experts in this medical specialty, a reality that becomes urgent when the figures show an increase in the number of young people addicted to cigarettes in the province of Matanzas.

That is why we talked to Dr. Arnaldo Pérez Caballero, head of the Pneumology Service of the Faustino Pérez Hernández Hospital.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Concert music flew high.

2 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Exports in the province decline.

2 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Regulations for self-employed workers ratified in Pedro Betancourt.

2 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *