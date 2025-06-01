«Breathing well, living better: the voice of an expert in lungs» (+audio).

Taking care of lung health is a personal duty that finds support in experts in this medical specialty, a reality that becomes urgent when figures show an increase in the number of young people addicted to cigarettes in the province of Matanzas.

That is why we talked to Dr. Arnaldo Pérez Caballero, head of the Pneumology Service of the Faustino Pérez Hernández Hospital.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.