Mobile stomatology chair brings smiles and hope.

Where once access to oral health services was almost impossible, today there is a project that breaks down barriers and shortens distances: «The mobile stomatology chair».

This innovative initiative makes it possible to take dental care directly to remote areas of the Turquino Unionense Plan, without patients having to travel several kilometers to the nearest health institution.

We spoke with Yusbel Pita Marrero, director of the Octavio de la Concepción y la Pedraja polyclinic, who enthusiastically leads this effort that brings smiles and hope to those who need it most.

«Although this type of service has existed for years, in the last period we have strengthened it significantly. The mobile stomatology chair allows us to take dental care to rural communities, especially those that are more remote or vulnerable in the Turquino Plan.

«The idea is to bring medical services closer to the population to prevent them from having to travel long distances to the nearest health institution, which under current conditions can be very complicated. This project has been very well received by the communities, and for us it is a great satisfaction to be able to offer care directly in their localities.»

-What kind of services does this mobile chair offer? Is it limited by its itinerant character?

No, actually the chair is fully equipped. It has its own compressor and runs on electricity, which allows us to offer all the basic stomatology services, just as if we were in the polyclinic itself.

It is true that we face energy challenges, but to solve them we coordinate with the delegates of each community and ensure the use of electrical plants that allow us to guarantee the operation of the equipment during the day.

-Which communities have benefited from this service so far this year?

So far this year we have been able to cover almost the entire territory of Plan Turquino Manatí. We have visited communities such as B30, Hato de Jicarita, Sabana Grande -which we have already visited twice-, La Lanza -with three visits made-, and we are currently attending the community of El Estante.

We are also planning future interventions in the community of El Tiempo, in Bermeja, where we want to develop a special day.

-What has been the impact of this project on the population?

The reception has been very positive. People are grateful and recognize the effort it takes to bring these services to their communities. It is very gratifying for us to see how a relatively simple action can improve the quality of life of those who, for geographic or economic reasons, find it more difficult to access health services. This project reaffirms our commitment to equity in access to health care.

The work of Yusbel Pita Marrero and her team shows that, with will and sensitivity, it is possible to transform realities and guarantee such a basic right as oral health. When the service goes to the door of the home, medicine is no longer distant and becomes a living part of everyday life.

Written by Yaudel Rodríguez Vento.