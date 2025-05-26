Call to strengthen territorial management in Pedro Betancourt (+photos and audio).

The evaluation of territorial management and the strengthening of administrative strategies to optimize institutional performance and guarantee a more efficient operation were the focus of the most recent tour of Pedro Betancort municipality by provincial and local political and governmental authorities.

Yamira Viera Martínez, official of the Directorate of Attention to Local Bodies of the People’s Power of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, highlighted the relevance of the tour to examine the observance of the strategic objectives of the government program and the impact of its management in the community environment, as well as the internal performance of the Administration Body, in order to adjust the work dynamics and strengthen institutional efficiency.

The decentralization of tasks also aroused the interest of those present. In this instance, it was urged to increase the participation of the members of the Municipal Administration Council and Mayor Gladys Rodríguez López called to advance in the correct planning and control of the administrative functions in order to promote a more efficient development in the economic and social spheres of the Betancourt territory.

Another of the key points addressed at the meeting was the improvement of the articulation mechanisms between the different entities that make up the municipal government structure, with emphasis on the importance of improving inter-institutional communication and ensuring a more rigorous follow-up of development plans, with the purpose of minimizing operational gaps, maximizing the use of available resources and responding to the needs of the population.

The meeting was also attended by Roysán Cámbara Sosa, First Secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Party; Yonel Estrada Ramírez, President of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power; Rebeca Fundora Águila, Coordinator of Programs of the Provincial Government, and Carlos Luis Naranjo, Delegate of Agriculture in Matanzas, as well as other local cadres and directors.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook profile of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.