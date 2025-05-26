Matanceros at the VI International Meeting of Arts for Children Happy Heart.

The closing ceremony will take place at the gala dedicated to International Children’s Day on June 1st at the Covarrubias Hall of the National Theater of Cuba.

The National Theater Award winner, Ruben Dario Salazar, informed the press that from Monday until Sunday the 2nd, the VI International Encounter of Arts for Children Happy Heart is being held in Havana, with the participation of Cuban casts and actors from Argentina, Spain and Venezuela.

The group Gaby y Sofi will perform for Matanzas, as well as Las Estaciones with the play «Un rastro en el cielo», on the 31st at the Adolfo Llauradó Hall.

The event, led by singer and promoter Rochy Ameneiro and with Salazar as artistic director of the platform, strengthens nationally and internationally the dissemination of artistic works aimed at children and young people.

The Corazón Feliz project, which has been incorporated into national television for years, stands out for its inclusive nature and its ability to bring together creators, educators and cultural managers.

There will also be theoretical activities with panels entitled Pensar con el corazón (Thinking with the heart) and Día de la lectura (Reading Day).

The closing ceremony will be held at the gala dedicated to International Children’s Day on June 1st at the Covarrubias Hall of the National Theater of Cuba.

The VI International Meeting of Arts for Children Happy Heart, to be held until June 2nd in Havana, with the participation of Teatro de las Estaciones, will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the ICAIC Animation Studios and the 75th anniversary of Cuban Television and is dedicated to the care of the environment, and the 95th birthday of Teresita Fernandez, our greatest singer-songwriter.

Written by María Elena Bayón.