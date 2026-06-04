Copextel Aims to Become an Integral Solution for Citizens

In the province of Matanzas, the company Copextel not only installs and repairs solar panels but also works on the maintenance of equipment from the energy revolution. Raúl Crombet, head of solutions and technical services of Copextel Varadero, explained what this integrated strategy consists of.

«As a leading company in the province, we have conducted studies of photovoltaic solar systems for each of our companies, to become part of the energy matrix change. Our workshop will soon have a solar system of ten to twenty kilowatts to serve the population that so badly needs it.»

The executive added that this change will make it possible to lower service prices and turn Copextel into an integral solution for citizens. Additionally, the provincial workshop located on San Luis Street between Santa Isabel and Buen Viaje (formerly the Computer Center) repairs televisions and other household appliances.

«We service Haier televisions, LCDs, and also those from the old guard that still work well. The provincial workshop’s hours are from eight in the morning to eleven thirty, and from one to three thirty in the afternoon,» said Raúl Crombet.

Copextel Matanzas invites interested parties to come to its facilities or stay tuned for the upcoming opening of new services. For now, the goal is clear: more energy efficiency and technical solutions within everyone’s reach.