Provincial Environment Awards Presented in Matanzas

During the provincial ceremony to commemorate World Environment Day, the territorial delegation of CITMA in Matanzas presented several recognitions to entities and outstanding researchers who contribute through their work to the care and conservation of Matanzas’ natural environment.

The evening event, held at the José White Concert Hall, honored renowned scientists with notable work in the prevention of environmental problems.

Thus, it was decided to award the Provincial Environment Prize in 2026 to two Matanzas institutions and six professionals with distinguished careers.

Among the honored entities stood out the Ómnibus Transtur Varadero Branch for its environmental strategy and the protection and rational use of natural resources. This merit was also contributed to by the successful use of renewable energy sources and optimal waste management.

The Risk and Natural Disaster Reduction Center of the Municipality of Colón also made the list of recognized centers for the constant updating of hazard, vulnerability, and risk studies, along with systematic dissemination work, constituting a strength for early warning in the municipality.

Several professionals were honored due to their considerable contributions to indispensable tasks such as monitoring and predicting the quality of coastal ecosystems; the implementation of agroecological practices and the development of healthy agriculture that is responsible toward nature; also recognized were researchers who focused their studies on renewable energies and the energy matrix change.

A special moment was undoubtedly the recognition by attendees of Master of Science Frank Huerta López, a Matanzas specialist who won the National Environment Prize.

The researcher has dedicated more than 25 years to environmental education in Cuba’s main sun and beach destination, achieving through his efforts that more than 20 hotel facilities in the Varadero tourist resort enjoy the status of «Environmental Beach,» among other actions.

The ceremony also exalted the dedicated career of numerous other environmentalists who have devoted much of their lives to studying and protecting the natural wealth of the Matanzas territory.

With an admirable resume, the Carlos de la Torre prize was awarded to the Doctor of Science who served as General Coordinator of the CostaAtenas Environmental Observatory, among many other tasks and actions undertaken throughout his life.

His knowledge has allowed him to provide consulting services in more than 10 nations, standing out as an experienced lecturer and author of essential texts on sustainability and environmental management.

At the important event, the career of outstanding women who have dedicated their professional lives to research, training, and environmental education was recognized.

Youth as a driving force and reflection of their incorporation into scientific development became evident with the presentation of the Youth Environmental Award to Danay Sánchez Orama for her research contributions to the development of renewable energy sources.

Within the framework of the celebration, the Provincial Delegation of CITMA in Matanzas presented the Environmental Beach recognition to the Barceló-Solymar Occidental Arenas Blancas complex for its commitment to sustainable management of its beachfront.

The closing words were delivered by the Territorial Delegate of CITMA in Matanzas, Master of Science Oscar Luis García Martínez, who stated that the province concluded this period with an effective environmental strategy that allowed the management of proposed goals, reflected in the more responsible action of Matanzas institutions and society.

Added to this — according to his speech — is the considerable increase in protected areas, which positions the province in a favorable framework to fulfill its biodiversity commitments.