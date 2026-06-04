Sports Activity Seminar Held in Matanzas

The Directorate of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation in Matanzas held a Sports Activity Seminar with the aim of strengthening the preparation of professionals in the sector.

Among the main topics addressed were the planning of sports training and the methodological strategies that enhance athlete performance.

The activity, led by Gerardo Crespo Hernández, Provincial Deputy Director of Sports Activity, and Lázaro Hernández Campoalegre, Provincial High-Performance Methodologist, was attended by head teachers and directors of sports complexes.

With a focus on achieving the best results in the upcoming edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games scheduled for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Matanzas sports seeks to raise the level of preparation of its professionals, adapting it to the global context.